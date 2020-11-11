Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Raised to $10.50

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

CARS opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 55.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cars.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cars.com by 274.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 141.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

