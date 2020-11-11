Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $512,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.70.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

