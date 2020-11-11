Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (CAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.40.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

