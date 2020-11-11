Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $984.30 million, a P/E ratio of 454.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $1,190,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $556,605.00. Insiders sold 589,391 shares of company stock worth $28,928,244 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $753,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 444.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 39.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

