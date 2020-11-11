Cedric Prouve Sells 41,499 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cedric Prouve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64.

EL opened at $247.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $256.07.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

