Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) versus Encana (NYSE:ECA) Head-To-Head Review

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Encana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 0.22 $15.80 million $0.19 3.88 Encana $5.94 billion 2.45 $1.07 billion $0.86 13.03

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.59, suggesting that its stock price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encana has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Encana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11% Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Encana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centennial Resource Development and Encana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 8 5 2 0 1.60 Encana 1 3 0 0 1.75

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus target price of $2.03, suggesting a potential upside of 174.84%. Encana has a consensus target price of $5.43, suggesting a potential downside of 51.61%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Encana.

Summary

Encana beats Centennial Resource Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it leased or acquired approximately 78,195 net acres; and owned 1,569 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

