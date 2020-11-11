Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.15.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.62. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,520,985.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -35.68%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

