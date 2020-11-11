Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CENT stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

