Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Up 7% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.58. 3,720,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,861,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.