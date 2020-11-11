Charlotte’s Web (CWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Charlotte’s Web to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.20 million.

In other news, Director Joel Stanley purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$260,385.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 549,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,269,931.58.

