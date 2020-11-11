Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Trading Up 8.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s share price was up 8.9% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $84.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Choice Hotels International traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $102.19. Approximately 608,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 422,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after buying an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $21,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 42.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 188,253 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after purchasing an additional 121,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 132.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.