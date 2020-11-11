ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 645,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 382,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.09% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

CDXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $299.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

