CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,924 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

