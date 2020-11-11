CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 32,796 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 154.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after purchasing an additional 167,872 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

