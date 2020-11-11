CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 456,904 Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 456,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.45% of Epizyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 104.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

