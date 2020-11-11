CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after buying an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 2,615,166 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after buying an additional 2,486,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 1,939,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

