CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 266,169 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,169 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States.

