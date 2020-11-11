CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,717 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $236.18 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $243.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

