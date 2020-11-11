CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 377,784 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,784 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911,358 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $80,085,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Suncor Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,787,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

