CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 39,068 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 132.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

