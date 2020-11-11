CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,670,736 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.21% of Western Midstream Partners worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $67,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $82,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $100,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of WES stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

