CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 597.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of FE stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

