CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.06.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

