CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 550,117 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

