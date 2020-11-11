CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $301.56 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,673 shares of company stock worth $9,041,280. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

