CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,925 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 751,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 245,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.