CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,081 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after buying an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after buying an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

WBA stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

