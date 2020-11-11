CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,242 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

