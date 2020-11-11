CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

CTSH opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.