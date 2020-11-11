CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,371 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.33% of PBF Logistics worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 84.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 63,488 shares of company stock valued at $505,594 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $548.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 60.30%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

