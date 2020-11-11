CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 74.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

