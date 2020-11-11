CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Enviva Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVA opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 510.00%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

