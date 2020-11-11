CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,050 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 95.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,597,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

MKTX stock opened at $525.04 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.90.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,479 shares of company stock worth $30,660,086. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

