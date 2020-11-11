CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,263 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,843.21.

BKNG opened at $2,007.44 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,721.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,687.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

