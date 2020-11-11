CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 32,054 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,054 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 126.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

