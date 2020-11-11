CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,478 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Pentair worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

