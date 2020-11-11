Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) COO Joseph R. Albi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE XEC opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.