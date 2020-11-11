Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth about $11,091,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 501.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 366,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 305,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 99.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 271,475 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

NYSE XEC opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

