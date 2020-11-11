Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Issues Earnings Results

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.