Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 16% on Earnings Beat

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s share price shot up 16% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.25. 2,580,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,213,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

