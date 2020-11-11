Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

CPXGF opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

