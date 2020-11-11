Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Cineplex to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

