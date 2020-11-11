Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (CPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.07 million.

TSE:CPH opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

