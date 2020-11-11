Clearwater Seafoods (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) Price Target Increased to $8.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Clearwater Seafoods (OTCMKTS:CSEAF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $8.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CSEAF opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Clearwater Seafoods has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

