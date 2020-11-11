CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,146 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 586,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,168,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 437,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

CMS stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.