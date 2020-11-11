CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Insiders sold 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

