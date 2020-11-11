Cogent Biosciences (UMRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. On average, analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMRX opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

