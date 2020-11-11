CohBar’s (CWBR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWBR. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBR opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 359.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

