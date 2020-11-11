Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

COHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. Coherent’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth $7,136,000. Finally, Central Securities Corp raised its position in Coherent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

