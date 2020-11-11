Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones Sells 19,945 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $970.67 million, a P/E ratio of 144.56 and a beta of 1.63. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cohu by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

